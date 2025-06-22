NIBONG TEBAL: Police have detained an elderly woman for driving a car in the motorcycle lane on the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge (JSAHMS) here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) Police Chief Supt Jay January Siowou said preliminary police investigations found that the incident occurred at Kilometre 8.6 of JSAHMS from Batu Kawan heading towards Batu Maung, at around 1.30 pm.

“Acting on information, the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the SPS District Police Headquarters (IPD) managed to identify the 70-year-old female driver and brought her to the SPS IPD for further action.

“The police have also opened an investigation paper for driving in a prohibited lane, and further investigation is underway,” he said in a statement today.

Members of the public with additional information on the incident are urged to contact the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the SPS IPD at 04-5858222 to assist with the investigation.

Earlier, a six-second video went viral on social media showing the woman driving a Proton X50 in the motorcycle lane on the bridge.