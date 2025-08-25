74 left homeless after fire destroys Tatau squatter settlement

BINTULU: Seventy-four residents lost their homes when fire swept through the Seberang Pasar Lama Tatau squatter settlement early this morning.

The fire completely destroyed seventeen temporary houses and partially damaged two others along Sungai Tatau.

A thirteen-year-old boy suffered twenty per cent burns to his back and was taken to Tatau Health Clinic for treatment.

Tatau Fire and Rescue Department operation commander Herudin Ealhi confirmed the fire was reported at 10:08 am.

Firefighters reached the inaccessible settlement by boat within twelve minutes due to road limitations.

The team used four portable pumps drawing water from Sungai Tatau to battle the flames.

The fire was completely extinguished at 2:33 pm after more than four hours of firefighting efforts. – Bernama