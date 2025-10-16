756 students join safe internet campaign in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 756 students from Kolej Tingkatan Enam Kota Kinabalu participated in the Safe Internet Campaign held at the college today. The campaign aimed to strengthen cyber safety awareness among the younger generation.

Organised by the Communications Ministry through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, the programme was attended by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

It sought to cultivate a culture of ethical and responsible internet use among youth. Also present were the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, MCMC deputy managing director Datuk Zurkarnain Mohd Yasin and the college principal Suhaibul Kassim. The campaign highlighted current cyber issues such as online scams, cyberbullying, misuse of personal information and the spread of false content.

Through interactive sessions, students were taught how to identify online risks, recognise scam tactics and verify the authenticity of information before sharing it. Emphasis was also given on the importance of practising caution and moderation on social media. This included avoiding excessive disclosure of personal details to minimise data misuse and security threats.

The Safe Internet Campaign reflects MCMC’s continued efforts to empower a digitally literate, ethical and secure online community. The initiative is now being actively extended to educational institutions across Sabah. As of October 2025, a total of 4,734 educational institutions nationwide have participated in the campaign. This includes 434 educational institutions in Sabah. – Bernama