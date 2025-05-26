77% of structural fires in Kelantan due to electricity

KOTA BHARU: Electrical faults were the cause of 77 per cent of structural fires reported in Kelantan for two years in a row since 2023, according to the state Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

Its director Farhan Sufyan Borhan said in 2023, 689 structural fire cases were recorded, with 537 traced to electrical causes. The following year, the number rose to 821 cases, with 634 linked to the same source.

“These figures are worrying and we expect a similar trend to continue this year. Most incidents involve electrical appliances or faulty wiring in residential homes, particularly those made of wood,” he told reporters after the department’s monthly assembly at the Kelantan JBPM headquarters in Tunjong here today.

Farhan advised the public to routinely maintain their home wiring systems and inspect electrical appliances, especially those in use for over a decade.

In a separate development, he said the department has received four high-capacity water pumps to improve its response to open burning, especially in peatland areas.

The pumps, each capable of delivering 1,000 litres per minute at 10-bar pressure, were received late last year and distributed to the four busiest fire stations: Bachok, Pasir Puteh, Tunjong, and Tanah Merah.

Farhan also reminded the public to keep their surroundings clean, particularly during the Southwest Monsoon season, as venomous animals like snakes and scorpions tend to seek shelter in homes.