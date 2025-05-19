789 traffic police personnel mobilised for ASEAN Summit

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 789 personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) will be mobilised to ensure smooth traffic flow during the ASEAN Summit and related meetings in the federal capital from Friday until May 28.

Bukit Aman JSPT director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said they comprised 292 personnel from the Kuala Lumpur contingent, while the remaining 497 are from other contingents.

“The operation will involve 36 patrol vehicles, 313 high-powered motorcycles and 190 additional motorcycles, as well as tow trucks to clear obstructing vehicles from the roads.

“As road closures will take effect from May 23, the public is advised to stay updated through the media, plan their journeys, use alternative routes and opt for public transport,” he told reporters after delivering a briefing to JSPT personnel at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre today.

Mohd Yusri said a dry-run would be conducted on May 21 and 22, involving motorcade movements, route security, location control and other duties.

“These on-ground rehearsals will provide early notice to road users regarding the upcoming road closures,” he said.

He added that enforcement operations, including Op Samseng Jalanan, would continue around the city centre to ensure users adhere to traffic regulations.

