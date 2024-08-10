8,177 kg of subsidised cooking oil seized in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized 8,177 kg of subsidised 1kg cooking oil packets during a raid at a terraced house on Jalan Kobusak yesterday (Oct 8).

Its director Georgie Abas said the raid, conducted under Ops Tiris, also resulted in the seizure of 48 kg of coarse sugar and the arrest of a man.

“The total value of the seizure is RM20,579.30, and this case will be investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he said in a statement today.

Commenting on the raid, Georgie said a KPDN enforcement officer, posing as a customer, contacted the suspect and was subsequently instructed to go to a house at the address provided via WhatsApp.

“The raid was carried out during the sales and purchase transaction. The caretaker of the premises failed to present any documents or permission from KPDN for the purchase and storage of cooking oil and coarse sugar found in the house,” he said.