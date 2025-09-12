MOHE retains overall champion status at SIPMA 2025 with 78 gold medals

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) emerged as the dominant force at the recently concluded Malaysian Educational Institutions Games (SIPMA) 2025, with all its affiliated teams securing medals.

The MOHE contingent comprised the Malaysian Universities Sports Council (MASUM), Malaysian Private Higher Education Institutions Sports Council (MASISWA), Malaysian Polytechnic Sports Council (MSP), and Community College Sports Council (MASKOM).

MASUM successfully defended its overall champion title by collecting 43 gold, 27 silver, and 34 bronze medals throughout the competition.

The Malaysian School Sports Council (MSSM) finished second overall with a medal tally of 42 gold, 54 silver, and 39 bronze medals.

MASISWA claimed third place with 32 gold, 33 silver, and 24 bronze medals, while MSP finished fourth with 3 gold, 4 silver, and 9 bronze medals.

MASKOM secured seventh position with a single bronze medal to its credit.

The MOHE contingent collectively won 78 of the 122 gold medals available at the 10th edition of the games.

MOHE teams topped eight of the twelve events, including athletics, men’s hockey, football, badminton, archery, sepak takraw, swimming, and men’s volleyball.

National shot putter Jonah Chang Rigan, representing MASUM, established a new national record of 18.66 metres, surpassing his previous mark of 18.46 metres.

Sprinter Danish Iftikhar Muhammad Roslee set a new meet record in the men’s 100 metres with a time of 10.42 seconds.

MASISWA swimmer Hii Puong Wei received the Sportsman award after winning three gold medals and setting a meet record.

MASUM compound archer Nur Nisa Aliya Muhammad Radzif was named Sportswoman after securing four gold medals.

MOHE Strategic Planning Division Sports Section head Dr Hanafiah Ayub attributed the success to the introduction of the Varsity Sports Championships earlier this year.

He stated that the consistent competition format helped athletes maintain peak performance levels throughout SIPMA 2025.

Dr Hanafiah noted that MASUM and MASISWA excelled particularly in events prioritised in the Varsity Sports Championships, including athletics, swimming, archery, sepak takraw, and football.

He emphasised that this achievement disproves criticisms that higher education institutions would become a graveyard for athletic talent.

SIPMA 2025 took place at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) in Johor Bahru from September 1 to September 7. – Bernama