883 schools nationwide at risk of flooding

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 883 schools, including primary and secondary schools, were identified as being at risk of flooding across the country.

Education director-general Azman Adnan said they included 227 schools in Sarawak; Sabah (208); Pahang (93); Kelantan (91); Terengganu (90) and Perak (45).

He said besides that in Selangor, 42 schools were identified as being at risk followed by Kedah (23); Kuala Lumpur (19); Johor (19); Penang (15); Negeri Sembilan (10) and Melaka (one).

In this regard, the department has taken initial steps to face the North East Monsoon (MTL) which starts this month until the beginning of next year.

“The Ministry of Education (KPM) has launched its preparations for MTL 2024/2025 at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Padang Garuda, Kuantan, Pahang on Oct 28.

“We are fully prepared by activating the existing committees at the state, district and national levels. In Terengganu itself, 80 schools are ready to be used as Temporary Relief Centres (PPS) in the event of a flood,“ he said after officiating the ‘2024 Sekalung Budi Sejunjung Kasih Kenangan Abadi ceremony of the Terengganu Education Department here, today.

Azman said the department had also step up cooperation with other agencies as well as the involvement of KPM staff as flood volunteers.

“KPM also provides counseling services through Smart Support Team (SST) and Academic Suppport Team (AST) to help in terms of moral support. Volunteer kits are also provided for post-flood clean-up work,“ he said.

In the meantime, he said the Sekalung Budi Sejunjung Kasih Kenangan Abadi ceremony was held to celebrate a total of 929 KPM employees who will be retiring this year and those who have retired last year.