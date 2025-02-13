KUALA LUMPUR: More than 93 per cent of the 224,403 gambling-related content removed from various online platforms came from Facebook, making the social media platform a goldmine for gambling advertisements.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil told the Dewan Rakyat today that the figure, 93.14 per cent to be exact, includes 209,006 gambling-related content taken down from 2022 until Feb 1 this year.

“The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) conducts proactive monitoring to ensure the country’s internet environment is free from unlawful online content, including gambling-related content,“ he said during the Q&A session.

Fahmi added that 5,026 gambling websites had been blocked in cooperation with internet service providers during the same period.

Under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), he said the MCMC is committed to assisting the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) by removing social media content, blocking websites, and providing technical support to expedite investigations into online gambling offences.

He was replying to a question from Azahari Hasan (PN-Padang Rengas) regarding the ministry’s efforts to curb the rising trend of online gambling through monitoring, enforcement, and cooperation with internet service providers and digital platforms.

To ensure a safer and more sustainable internet ecosystem, Fahmi said MCMC has made it mandatory for all social media and internet messaging services with at least eight million registered users in Malaysia to apply for an Application Service Provider Class Licence (ASP Class Licence) starting Jan 1, 2025.

“This move aims to ensure that all registered social media and messaging service providers comply with obligations under Act 588 and adhere to the Code of Conduct (Best Practices) issued by MCMC,“ he said.

According to Fahmi, this initiative will enhance accountability for the content and interactions provided to users online.