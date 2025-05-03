Ab Rauf urged mosques to utilise contributions effectively

ALOR GAJAH: Mosque committees have been urged to effectively utilise the contributions they received, especially during Ramadan, to facilitate worshippers in performing their religious duties.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said that these contributions reflect the state and federal government’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of the people, ensuring that no one is left behind.

“I also hope that these contributions will bring joy and ease the financial burden of recipients and mosques in hosting activities throughout Ramadan,“ he said at an iftar event and Ramadan aid handover ceremony for the Tanjung Bidara state constituency at Masjid Sultan Ibrahim, here, today.

He said the state government is honoured to fete 280 asnaf individuals and distribute RM28,000 in Ramadan aid.

“A one-off contribution was also handed over to seven mosques and 33 surau in the Tanjung Bidara state constituency,“ he added.

Ab Rauf said the state government, through the Melaka Islamic Religious Council, will distribute RM117,350 in aid to the state constituency, which covers Ramadan aid, utility expenses for mosques and surau, allowances for mosque committee members and assistance for gravediggers and those involved in funeral management.

“Additionally, Imam 1, Imam 2, Bilal, and Noja will each receive RM500 each, totaling RM14,000, from the federal government, which will be directly deposited into their respective accounts,“ he added.