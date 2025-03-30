PETALING JAYA: Three Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) enforcement officers involved in an altercation with a balloon vendor on Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman last Friday have been temporarily relieved of their duties.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif said the decision was to enable DBKL and the Royal Malaysia Police to conduct an independent, transparent, and thorough investigation.

In a statement, she added that the matter was also discussed with the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

DBKL views this incident seriously and will not compromise on any misconduct by its personnel if proven guilty, especially when it affects integrity and public trust in the enforcement institution.

“We remain committed to upholding governance based on integrity, accountability, and fairness for all. Any decision will be made only after a full investigation is completed,“ it said in a statement today.

A video of the altercation recently went viral on social media, drawing widespread public reaction.

According to media reports, the balloon vendor, Muhammad Zaimmudin Azlan, 28, is receiving treatment at a public hospital.

DBKL previously clarified that the incident occurred after the vendor refused to cooperate and comply with enforcement directives, in addition to allegedly acting aggressively toward the officers on duty.

In a related development, Dr Maimunah said DBKL representatives, executive director (Socioeconomic Development) Ismadi Sakirin and Enforcement Department director Mohd Muzammer Jamaluddin, visited the vendor at the hospital.

“DBKL is considering covering his medical expenses, subject to further review and medical requirements. We urge all parties to refrain from speculation to allow the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation,“ she said.

