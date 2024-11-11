Abang Johari: S’wak Artificial Intelligence Centre to be set up next year

KUCHING: The Sarawak government is set to establish the state Artificial Intelligence Centre (SAIC) next year, marking a strategic move to position the state as a leader in tech-driven innovation.

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg disclosed this when tabling the Sarawak 2025 Budget at the state assembly sitting today, and explained that the SAIC would focus on advancing artificial intelligence (AI) technology across key sectors, such as healthcare, agriculture, education, and manufacturing.

“The centre will promote productivity, foster high-value job creation, and encourage collaboration between public and private sectors. Through partnerships with local and international players, SAIC aims to drive cutting-edge innovation and boost Sarawak’s economy, by becoming a hub for AI and technology solutions,” he said.

Under the Budget 2025, over RM900 million will be allocated for the state’s digital economy and connectivity transformation.

This includes RM20 million to enhance e-Government services, RM25 million for the expansion of the state’s digital payment platform, SPayGlobal, and RM25 million for the ongoing digital regulatory functions of the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA).

In addition, the Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation Berhad (SDEC) will receive RM470 million in alternative funding, to support digital infrastructure projects and further advance the state’s digital economy agenda.

The SMART Project for Rural Connectivity will be allocated RM397 million, for the continuation of telecommunication tower construction in rural areas, while RM73 million will be designated for the expansion of the Sarawak Rural Broadband Network (MySRBN).