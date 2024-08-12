KUCHING: Sarawak Premier, Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said he will soon unveil a consolidated framework for asset management, developed in collaboration with private sector partners because the Sarawak economy needs to be restructured with a focus on prudent and professional management of its assets.

“However, this framework will maintain its own distinct approach, ensuring that our resources are managed independently, transparently and sustainably.

“Our approach will be uniquely tailored to our needs,” he said when speaking at the Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) 26th Triennial Delegates Conference here, today.

Previously, Abang Johari was reported as saying that the Sarawak government is considering the establishment of a consolidated entity to serve as its asset management and investment arm.

He explained that the proposed entity would function like similar entities in other developed countries, such as Singapore’s Temasek Holdings and the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), Mubadala Investment Company of the UAE, China Investment Corporation and Japan Investment Corporation.