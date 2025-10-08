ABIM supports Health Ministry proposal for complete vape ban in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement has expressed full support for the Health Ministry’s proposal to present a memorandum seeking a complete ban on electronic cigarettes or vape products.

ABIM secretary-general Muhamad Aliemran Norasid described the move as a firm and responsible step to protect public health, particularly among younger generations increasingly exposed to nicotine addiction risks.

He noted the proposal aligns with ministry data showing increased cases of e-cigarette or vaping use-associated lung injury, with treatment costs projected to reach 400 million ringgit by 2030.

“ABIM views a complete ban on vape as an investment in the future - to build a generation free from addiction, morally resilient, capable of critical thinking and empowered to make sound life decisions,“ he stated.

The organisation urged the Cabinet to fully support the memorandum without political delay or industry pressure and expedite implementation of the electronic cigarette ban.

ABIM also called for a comprehensive support plan including public education, addiction treatment, and integrated multi-agency enforcement.

Muhamad Aliemran said the proposed ban follows World Health Organisation recommendations and examples set by Australia, Thailand, and India.

“ABIM, as a MADANI civil society organisation which champions the well-being of the people, and promotes healthy living based on Islamic values, believes that protecting public health is both a religious obligation and a leadership responsibility,“ he added.

Media reports yesterday indicated the Health Ministry would submit the Cabinet memorandum this year proposing a complete vaping ban.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni confirmed the move aims to obtain policy approval for nationwide implementation without disclosing the presentation date. – Bernama