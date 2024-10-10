Above-average rainfall expected in December for northern Peninsula, Sabah - MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Several areas in northern Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah are forecast to receive slightly above-average rainfall during the upcoming Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season, expected to commence early next month, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

MetMalaysia deputy director-general (Strategic and Technical) Ambun Dindang said Perlis, Kedah, northern Perak, northern Kelantan, and northern Terengganu are likely to see increased rainfall in December.

He added that Sabah’s west coast, along with the Kudat and Sandakan divisions, could also experience slightly above-average rainfall from December through February, while Sarawak is projected to receive average monthly rainfall during this period.

“Between five and seven episodes of continuous heavy rain, driven by monsoon activity, are expected throughout the 2024/2025 MTL. These events will be closely monitored, and heavy rain warnings will be issued by MetMalaysia when necessary,” he told Bernama today.

Ambun further explained that, based on climatological patterns, the MTL in Malaysia is anticipated to begin in early November 2024 and last until March 2025, with the exact start date to be confirmed three days in advance once specific criteria are met.

“MetMalaysia leverages various platforms, including websites, social media (Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube), electronic media (television and radio), print media, and the myCuaca mobile application, to disseminate national weather information and warnings,” he said.

Ambun also mentioned that the department is working on readying its High-Performance Computing (HPC) system, which will enable the agency to issue weather forecasts beyond the current seven-day limit.

“With the completion of this project, expected to be operational by 2026, MetMalaysia will be able to provide weather forecasts up to 14 days in advance,” he added.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) director-general Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus said the agency, alongside other relevant bodies, remains prepared to respond to disasters year-round, not just during specific seasons.

“Disaster monitoring is continuously carried out in collaboration with district and state disaster secretariats, while technical agencies such as the Public Works Department (JKR) and the Mineral and Geoscience Department (JMG) are tasked with monitoring critical slopes and high-risk areas,” he said.

He also noted that the Fire and Rescue Department had identified 5,648 flood-prone hotspots across the country as of Sept 5 this year.

He added that to strengthen disaster risk reduction efforts, NADMA launched the National Disaster Risk Reduction Policy 2030 on Oct 3, serving as a guide for all stakeholders, including government agencies, state governments, non-governmental organisations, corporate bodies, and communities.

“Through this policy, all stakeholders can ensure clearer and more structured coordination to reduce risks and minimise the impact of disasters, thereby fostering a more resilient nation,” he said.

He also urged the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions in response to warnings of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds issued by MetMalaysia.

“Always stay alert and follow the authorities’ directives if relocation to temporary relief centres becomes necessary. Prioritise safety and protect yourself and your loved ones,” he advised.