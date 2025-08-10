Youth encouraged to use social media for national unity and values

JITRA: Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa has called on the youth to leverage social media and other platforms to strengthen unity and national values.

He advised them to avoid divisive rhetoric that could threaten the country’s harmony.

“Students must cultivate love for the nation in all their actions and pursue education diligently as it is key to preserving independence and national progress,” he said.

Mohamad Fauzi reminded them to cherish the peace and freedom achieved through past sacrifices.

He spoke at the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2025 campaign for Kedah at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jitra.

The younger generation, as future leaders, must embrace patriotism early to avoid losing their Malaysian identity amid globalisation, he added.

The Information Department (JAPEN) has introduced the “1 Home, 1 Jalur Gemilang” campaign to promote national pride during the 2025 National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

“Flying the Jalur Gemilang symbolises unity, dignity, and national identity,” Mohamad Fauzi said.

He encouraged displaying the flag at homes, businesses, and government offices to honour Malaysia’s spirit.

The event also featured the Kedah leg of the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang convoy with 43 ministry and agency vehicles.

Other activities included the Safe Internet Campaign, a national quiz, and 12 service booths by government and private agencies.

Communications Ministry senior division secretary Mazlan Abd Mutalib and JAPEN director-general Julina Johan also attended. – Bernama