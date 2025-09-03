Academic staff association secretary remanded five days for abuse of power

MELAKA: A secretary of the Academic Staff Association at a public university has been remanded for five days to assist in investigations into allegations of abusing his position to use association funds totalling RM84,500 last year.

The remand order, which starts today until Sept 7, was issued by Magistrate Uthman Abd Ghani after an application was made by the Melaka Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today.

According to sources, the 47-year-old man is suspected of abusing his position by using the association’s money to pay legal costs and court order costs on behalf of his wife totaling RM84,500 last year.

“The suspect appeared to give a statement at the Melaka MACC office at 5.10 pm yesterday before being detained for a remand application today,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Melaka MACC director Datuk Adi Supian Shafie when contacted confirmed the arrest while the case is being investigated under section 23 of the MACC Act 2009. – Bernama