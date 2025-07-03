Accountant pleads not guilty to child neglect charges in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: A 39-year-old accountant has pleaded not guilty to charges of neglecting his two children, one of whom has mild autism and the other is visually impaired.

Thaha Abdul Latef appeared before Sessions Court Judge Norazlin Othman to face the allegations.

The charges state that on March 15, Thaha left his 10-year-old son, who has mild autism, and his 12-year-old visually impaired daughter without proper care or supervision at their home in Elmina Valley, Section U16, Shah Alam. Both charges fall under Section 33(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a penalty of up to RM5,000 in fines, two years’ imprisonment, or both if convicted.

Thaha was granted bail at RM10,000 and must report monthly to a nearby police station. His passport was also surrendered to the court. The case has been set for mention on September 4. Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Sofea Jaysal led the prosecution, while lawyer Mohd Redzuan Mohamed Yusoff represented the accused.