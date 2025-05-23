Acid attack: Another suspect remanded for a week

KOTA BHARU: Another suspect allegedly involved in the acid attack on a spa owner in Beris Kubur Besar, Bachok, on Saturday has been remanded starting today until May 29.

Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid approved the police’s request for the remand order to further investigate the 45-year-old man under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

The man, dressed in a police lock-up uniform and wearing a face mask, arrived at the Kota Bharu Magistrate’s Court at 10.30 am.

Yesterday, media reports cited that a 38-year-old female suspect was placed under a five-day remand in connection with the case.

The spa owner was doused with a liquid believed to be acid in an incident near a convenience store in Beris Kubur Besar, Tawang, in Bachok.

The attack left the victim with severe burns on her shoulder, back, arms and legs. However, she is reportedly in stable condition and is receiving treatment at Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM), Kubang Kerian.