Activists warn of growing threats to M’sian wildlife

PETALING JAYA: As the world marks World Wildlife Day, Malaysian wildlife activists and conservationists continue to voice concerns over the plight of endangered species, which face severe threats to their survival.

These species are at risk due to habitat loss, poaching and climate change, which jeopardise their existence. Experts stress the urgent need to protect Malaysia’s biodiversity, from the jungles of Peninsular Malaysia to the rainforests of Sabah and Sarawak, home to countless wildlife species.

According to WWF-Malaysia’s Head of Conservation - Peninsula & Conservation Science Dr Jason Hon, the Malayan tiger is critically endangered, with fewer than 150 left in the wild.

Poaching remains the greatest threat to these majestic animals.

“Their future depends on reducing poaching, protecting habitats and strengthening enforcement. While government initiatives have made progress, there is still much to be done. Collaboration between authorities, NGOs and local communities is crucial,” he said.

WWF-Malaysia’s Tiger Conservation Programme lead Azlan Mohamed said the organisation is working closely with local enforcement agencies and indigenous communities to monitor tiger populations.

“Efforts such as strengthened protection operations, increased patrolling and the establishment of wildlife corridors are vital for the species to survive,” he said.

Azlan also called for greater funding and support for the National Tiger Conservation Task Force, which leads preservation efforts.

“We need more resources to train and deploy rangers. Poaching remains a major threat and without proper monitoring, we risk losing these magnificent animals,”

he said.

Beyond Malayan tigers, other species, including the Malayan tapir, are also at risk of extinction.

WWF-Malaysia data estimates that only 1,300 to 1,700 Malayan tapirs remain, with 112 fatalities due to road crashes recorded between 2020 and March 2024.

Recent studies also suggest that only 1,000 Bornean elephants are left, with just 400 breeding adults.

The Raffles’ banded langur faces an even more dire situation, with fewer than 250 mature individuals remaining.

Observed annually on March 3, World Wildlife Day highlights the importance of preserving endangered species and their natural habitats.

WWF-Malaysia Sarawak Programme senior field biologist Lukmann Haqeem Alen said Sarawak’s jungles shelter critically endangered species, such as the Bornean orangutan and helmeted hornbill.

“While conservation has made some progress, illegal logging and land conversion remain persistent threats,” he said.

He urged for stricter penalties for illegal loggers and wildlife traffickers, with better incentives for local communities to support preservation efforts.

In Sabah, where deforestation and human-wildlife conflict continue to threaten many species, WWF-Malaysia Sabah Landscapes Programme and wildlife protection manager Sharon Koh called for better land management.

“Forest fragmentation due to plantation expansion has isolated species such as the Bornean elephant and Sunda clouded leopard. We are advocating better landscape connectivity to allow wildlife to move safely between habitats,” she said, stressing the importance of community engagement and corporate responsibility.

Meanwhile, Universiti Putra Malaysia Wildlife Management senior lecturer Dr Tengku Rinalfi Putra Tengku Azizan said urbanisation is forcing species, such as

long-tailed macaques, elephants and wild boars, into populated environments.

“Improved urban planning, with buffer zones and ecological corridors, is essential to ensure wildlife can access natural resources without encroaching on human spaces,” he said.

He added that climate change is disrupting wildlife behaviour, forcing large mammals and primates to alter their foraging patterns due to shifting food availability and unpredictable weather conditions.

“If we want true coexistence, we must integrate wildlife preservation into urban planning, rather than treating it as an afterthought.”