PETALING JAYA: Trending social media influencer Adeline Chang Pei Yi was fined RM7,000 by the Sepang Sessions Court, today, after pleading guilty to posting a photograph of a minor online and captioning it with offensive remarks.

The 24-year-old was charged under Section 233 of the Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, which provides up to one year’s imprisonment, a maximum fine of RM50,000, or both if found guilty.

According to Malay Mail, Chang was present for her hearing before Sessions judge Ahmad Fuad Othman accompanied by her sister, Alice, dressed in a white floral dress.

It is learnt that court proceedings were disrupted due to Chang’s apparent inability to follow the proceeding in Malay.

The issue emerged despite Chang having initially indicated to her lawyer Muhammad Rhastdan Abdul Wahab that she understood the national language.

However, as the charge was read out to her, however, she requested for a Mandarin interpreter, forcing the court to suspend proceedings for a suitable interpreter.

Chang pled guilty upon resumption of proceedings with a new interpreter.

“This court has been told you are ill and also undergoing counselling, we take that into consideration when deciding your punishment and thus will impose a fine on you,” the judge was quoted as saying.

The judge upon handing down the fine in lieu of six months’ jail, criticised Chang for lacking civility, citing it as one of the five principles in the Rukunegara.

Fuad pointed whilst Chang did not make remarks such as those pertaining to race, religion, or royalty, what she wrote about the child was still offensive.

“Labelling a child in such a way can lead to harmful, long-term consequences.

“As such you have committed an offence and you’re lucky you only get a fine and that’s RM7,000,” he was further quoted as saying.

The judge also advised Chang to avoid publicising her personal issues, especially when they could harm others.

Appearing for the prosecution, deputy public prosecutor Nazrul Nizam Mohd Zameri had earlier described Chang’s action as cyberbullying.

The judge also noted this in his decision.

Chang subsequently paid the fine.