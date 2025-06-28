Affordable goods make Rahmah Sale worth the trip for Orang Asli

SUNGAI SIPUT: The MADANI Rahmah Sale Programme (PJRM) held at the Orang Asli One-Stop Centre (OAOSC) here has brought meaningful relief to the surrounding Orang Asli community, offering essential goods at affordable prices.

Despite the long journey, a rubber tapper from Legap Regroupment Scheme (RPS), Long Busu, 56, said he was willing to drive nearly an hour to the centre to obtain essential household items at reduced prices.

Describing it as a highly beneficial government initiative for the low-income group, the father of six and grandfather of 10 said the programme organised by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) had significantly eased the burden of the Orang Asli, particularly those in remote areas.

“It is quite a long journey to get here, but because the essential items are sold at low prices, I still came to do my shopping.

“It’s really worth it. I bought rice, chicken and cooking oil, which are cheaper here than at the supermarkets,” he told Bernama recently.

Ali Busu, 53, from Kampung Bawong said the programme had brought relief to the Orang Asli community in Bawong and Legap RPS as they no longer had to make the long journey to Sungai Siput town to buy their daily necessities.

He said the initiative not only saved time and travel costs but also offered quality goods at very reasonable prices.

“Even though the prices are lower, the goods are good and fresh. There’s no difference between the chicken, meat or dry goods sold here and those at the big markets.

“I also save on grocery expenses and that extra money can be saved or used for other things,” said the rubber tapper who has four children.

Meanwhile, Zalinah Zabidi, 28, expressed hope that the programme would not be limited to a single location but expanded to other areas in the Orang Asli settlements of Bawong and Legap RPS.

“Some other residents knew about the sale, but they didn’t have transport, so they couldn’t come. If possible, this sale should be brought from village to village so more people can benefit,” she said.

Zalinah, a general worker at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bawong, said the PJRM was very helpful as it not only reduced household expenses but also fostered community bonding.

“When there’s a sale like this, it’s not just about buying things, but also a chance to meet villagers from other areas, gather, chat and share problems,” she said, adding that the programme should also include health screenings or other services such as aid registration.