Affordable home launch positive step to uplift lives

KUALA LUMPUR: The long-delayed Residensi Kecapi project yesterday launched 250 low-cost units priced at RM42,000 each, marking a significant step in providing affordable housing for the urban poor.

The launch was officiated by Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa through an initiative led by Sentul Raya Sdn Bhd (SRSB), a subsidiary of YTL Land and Development, in collaboration with Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

The completed project forms part of the larger Sentul Urban Renewal Master Plan aimed at reversing urban decay and uplifting the standard of living for low-income communities.

“The launch of Residensi Kecapi in Sentul West marks the completion of a project that had remained stalled for nearly 10 years. This is not just about building homes or launching a programme, it is about restoring dignity, creating opportunity and delivering hope.

“What we see here today is a powerful example of what can be achieved when the government and private sector come together to uplift lives. This is the true spirit of Malaysia Madani,” Zaliha added.

She said ensuring access to quality housing, especially for lower-income families, is a key part of the national agenda, and lays the foundation for stronger and stable communities.

“I’ve personally viewed one of the units, which is about 650sq ft and is equipped with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, which I believe offers a comfortable living space with public facilities to support residents’ daily needs.

“Of the 250 units built, 135 have been offered to local residents, and so far, 27 agreements have been signed by prospective occupants.”

Zaliha said the initiative ensures that low-income families have access to safe, quality housing in the rejuvenated Sentul area.

She also highlighted that the project supports the government’s National Housing Policy by providing affordable homes for deserving families in Sentul.

“What I truly appreciate is the commitment to ensuring that the selection and verification process is conducted transparently and thoroughly.

“A special audit team from the Federal Territories Department, the City Hall and SRSB went to the ground to verify the rights of the original landowners and their heirs.

“This is a commendable example of fair and humane governance, the kind of approach that should be at the core of any urban redevelopment. Ultimately, development should never come at the expense of the people,” she said.

Simultaneously, a community development programme was also held in collaboration with UCSI University, targeting the development of children from the People’s Housing Project communities.

Zaliha said the programme aligns with the Usaha Jaya Insan initiative under the Federal Territories Department, which aims to eradicate urban poverty.

She also announced the Bintang Cemerlang 2.0 education enrichment programme as part of ongoing efforts to support academic growth and holistic development among children in Sentul’s B40 communities.

“As a major developer in Sentul, SRSB introduced the Bintang Cemerlang programme to support local communities by providing education enrichment opportunities for schoolchildren in the neighbourhood.

“I understand that this programme has now been expanded to include students who fell behind due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with a strong focus on rebuilding foundational literacy and numeracy or 3Ms (reading, writing, and arithmetic).”

Zaliha said the initiative will benefit 23 primary schools in the Sentul area and build on the legacy of the original programme, which has reached over 107,500 individuals since 2008 and garnered multiple awards for its impact on student learning and well-being.

She said the programme also offers training opportunities for teachers to enhance their capacity to support student development.