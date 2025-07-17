Traffic diversion on Karak Highway for ECRL construction

KUALA LUMPUR: A temporary traffic diversion on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (KLK) from KM25.75 to KM26.4 towards Kuantan has been implemented to facilitate construction work for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project.

The diversion converts the existing three-lane route into a one-way flow towards Kuala Lumpur while maintaining total lane capacity.

Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) director-general Datuk Sazali Harun stated that continuous monitoring by LLM, AFA PRIME Berhad, and Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) confirmed orderly traffic conditions as of July 14, 2025.

“The traffic situation at the location was orderly, under control and smooth moving,“ he said.

The Traffic Management Plan (TMP) design underwent a Road Safety Audit (RSA) Level 4 Part 1 review.

RSA Level 4 Part 2 will be conducted on July 30 to assess compliance and propose improvements.

Motorists are advised to follow safety signage and plan trips ahead to avoid congestion. - Bernama