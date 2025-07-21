AG report finds flaws in selected pre-q procurement in three ministries

KUALA LUMPUR: The Auditor General’s Report (AG Report) 2/2025 has raised concerns over the Selected Pre-Qualified Open Tender Procurement (Selected Pre-Q Procurement) method used by three ministries, stating it fails to expedite procurement as intended.

The ministries under scrutiny are the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), the Ministry of Works (KKR), and the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW).

The audit, which focused on the Sabah Public Works Department (JKR) under KKR, found that the method allows potential manipulation and lacks transparency in company selection.

“Only certain companies were approved to participate in the tender, reducing market competitiveness,“ the report stated.

Another issue highlighted was the absence of a comprehensive database of reputable contractors.

“Ministries or departments involved do not have a database related to the list of reputable and high-performing companies,“ the report noted.

This gap further delays the process, with procurement periods stretching between 152 and 553 days due to unclear timelines.

The AG Report recommended discontinuing the Selected Pre-Q Procurement method in favour of open tenders to ensure accountability.

However, it acknowledged that the method could still be relevant for large-scale projects requiring specific technical and financial capabilities.

To improve efficiency, the audit suggested stricter project selection criteria, focusing on urgent and non-specialised projects.

It also called for clearer evaluation terms and the use of centralised databases like the Construction Industry Development Board’s (CIDB) Centralised Information Management System (CIMS). – Bernama