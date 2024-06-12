AGC rejects Zayn Rayyan’s parents’ representation to review charge

PETALING JAYA: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has rejected the representation submitted by the parents of autistic boy Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, seeking a review of the child neglect charge against them.

Deputy public prosecutor Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin informed Sessions Court Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh that the decision has been communicated to the new legal representatives of Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf.

“Today was set for the decision on the representation. We have reviewed the letter filed by the previous lawyer, and the representation has been rejected,” said Raja Zaizul Faridah during today’s proceedings.

On June 13, Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira, both 29, pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here to the charge of neglecting the six-year-old autistic child in a manner likely to cause physical harm to him in the PJU Damansara Damai area between noon on Dec 5 and 9.55 pm on Dec 6, 2023.

The charge is under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 and punishable under Section 31 (1) of the same act read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or jail term not exceeding 20 years or both, if convicted.

Raja Zaizul Faridah said the prosecution requested Jan 10, 2025, a date agreed upon by both parties, for a mention to update all documents related to the case before the trial begins.

“Compact discs (CDs) related to the case have yet to be handed over as they are still with the forensic department. The prosecution will provide all requested CDs and other documents, if any, before the proposed mention date,” he said.

Lawyer Haresh Mahadevan, representing Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira, said that apart from the CDs, a forensic report related to an autopsy, which includes samples taken from the deceased body for analysis, has yet to be handed over to the defence.

“Regarding the previously scheduled trial dates, we request the court to vacate Jan 21 to 24, 2025, as we have a hearing involving a police officer.

“We have informed the prosecution, and there are no objections. Alternative dates have also been arranged,” he said.

Judge Syahliza said the prosecution must provide the defence with all relevant documents, including the CDs and forensic report, before the case mention on Jan 10.

“The court also vacates the previously scheduled trial dates from Jan 20 to 24. The trial will now take place from Feb 3 to 7, followed by Feb 17 to 21 and March 10 to 14,” she said.

Speaking to reporters later, Haresh said he had just been appointed to represent Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira yesterday.

“My clients want to clear their names and are looking forward to the trial starting in February,” he said, adding that the previous representation was submitted by their former lawyer on Nov 19.

Meanwhile, lawyer Fahmi Abd Moin, when contacted, said he ceased representing the couple on Dec 4 following instructions from the accused.

On Dec 6, 2023, Zayn Rayyan’s body was found lying in a stream near his home in Idaman Apartment, Damansara Damai near here after being reported missing the day before.

The child is believed to have been murdered when the autopsy results revealed signs of self-defence injuries on his neck and body.