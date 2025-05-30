KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) will initiate contempt of court proceedings against prominent lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah over his public remarks likening proceedings at the Kuala Lumpur High Court to a ‘Nazi Germany-style hearing’.

It said the remarks, made in the context of an ongoing case, constituted a serious and improper attack on the dignity, authority, and independence of the judiciary.

“While lawyers are entitled to challenge judicial decisions through proper legal channels, making public statements that tarnish the image of the court or undermine public confidence in the administration of justice is unacceptable in our legal system.

“The Attorney General views this matter seriously as one that involves constitutional and institutional importance,“ it said in a statement.

The AGC emphasised that contempt proceedings will be pursued to uphold the rule of law, preserve the integrity of judicial processes as well as protect the judiciary from unfounded allegations and undue public pressure.

The statement was issued in response to recent media reports and a statement by Messrs Shafee & Co today regarding the use of the term ‘Nazi Germany’ during a press conference held outside the Kuala Lumpur High Court yesterday (May 29).

Muhammad Shafee reportedly responded to a journalist’s question regarding a court order that temporarily stayed former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s judicial review proceedings concerning the existence of an additional document that would allow him to serve the remaining six years of his prison sentence under house arrest.