Mother collapses repeatedly after losing four family members in Gua Musang crash

GUA MUSANG: A mother suffered unimaginable grief after losing four family members in a fatal road accident this morning.

Shahima Hamid, 54, collapsed three times at home and once more at the hospital upon identifying the bodies of her loved ones.

Her son Muhammad Faiz Nor Amran, 32, and daughter Nor Aina Imra, 21, perished in the crash.

Also killed were Faiz’s two young sons, Muhammad Aryan Fattah, 5, and Muhammad Ayden Fattah, 4.

The driver, Tuan Norsyuhada Mohd Zain, 23, survived but sustained severe head and chest injuries.

“Faiz was very close to Mama, and Aina was our only sister among eight siblings,” said Muhammad Fakris, 23, another son.

Nor Aina Imra was a first-year student at Universiti Utara Malaysia and had just returned for her semester break.

The family was travelling back to Pasir Mas, Kelantan, after attending an event in Sepang, Selangor.

The accident occurred at 9.15am when their car veered into the path of an oncoming trailer lorry.

Gua Musang police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo confirmed the investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The victims will be buried tonight at Kampung Padang To’La Muslim Cemetery in Pasir Mas.

Witnesses are urged to contact Gua Musang police at 09-9121222 or Insp Aida at 012-4027283. - Bernama