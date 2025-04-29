KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed his appreciation to Egypt’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Ragai Tawfik Said Nasr, for his proactive efforts in fostering and strengthening bilateral ties between Malaysia and Egypt.

Ahmad Zahid noted that during the Egyptian envoy’s nearly four-year tenure in Malaysia, which concludes tomorrow, notable progress was achieved in various areas of Malaysia-Egypt cooperation, including education, trade, and Islamic affairs.

He added that the collaboration also encompassed shared efforts to advocate for humanitarian causes at both regional and global levels, particularly in support of Palestine.

“I pray that Ragai Tawfik will continue to be blessed with health, strength, and success in his future undertakings.

“Insya-Allah, the friendship between Malaysia and Egypt will remain strong and continue to flourish through mutual respect and ongoing cooperation,” he said in a Facebook post today.

In the same post, Ahmad Zahid also shared several photographs from his farewell meeting with the outgoing Egyptian envoy.