Ahmad Zahid extends well wishes to Malaysian haj pilgrims

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today extended his congratulations and well wishes to all Malaysian pilgrims departing for the Holy Land to perform the haj this year.

In a Facebook post, Ahmad Zahid noted that Malaysian pilgrims had begun their journey to the Holy Land in stages starting today to fulfill the fifth pillar of Islam.

“I pray that all pilgrims are blessed with good health, that all affairs will be eased, and that they will receive Allah’s guidance and protection throughout their journey in the Holy Land. May their worship be accepted and rewarded with ‘haj mabrur’ (a blessed pilgrimage), insya-Allah,” he said.

The first group of 284 Malaysian pilgrims departed for the Holy Land at around 4 am today on a Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

A total of 100 special chartered flights operated by AMAL by Malaysia Airlines Bhd and Saudia Airlines have been arranged to transport 31,600 Malaysian pilgrims for the 1446H/2025 haj season.