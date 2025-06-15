KUALA LUMPUR: In a heartfelt Father’s Day message, Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof paid tribute to fathers nationwide for their unwavering love and quiet sacrifices that shape families and strengthen society.

Both leaders likened fathers to the “captain of the family,” a steadfast figure who navigates life’s challenges to steer loved ones safely forward.

In a Facebook post, Ahmad Zahid reflected that a father’s love is seldom spoken but is present in every effort, prayer and drop of sweat shed without complaint.

“Behind a calm face and steady steps lie countless sacrifices. He may say little, yet his presence shields the family, his strength carries them, and his love binds them together.”

He added that every man who fulfils a paternal role—be it father, grandfather, uncle or other father‑figure—is “the anchor in life’s storm, the strength of the family and the backbone of the nation.”

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, urged Malaysians to cherish their fathers while they still can, embracing them with love, and offering heartfelt prayers for those who have passed on.

In a separate post, Fadillah highlighted this year’s Father’s Day theme, ‘Ayahku Kapten Keluarga’ (My Father, the Captain of the Family), which captures the pivotal role of fathers as protectors and pillars of strength.

“A father always wants the best for his family—safety, happiness, completeness—even if it means sacrificing everything he has,” said Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation.

Fadillah noted that fathers are not only providers but role‑models of character and virtue, offering unconditional love and tireless devotion without expecting anything in return.

He added that Islam accords high esteem to filial piety, with Qur’anic verses highlighting the duty to honour and thank both parents, especially the father.

“May Allah SWT make us righteous sons and daughters, ever devoted to our parents in life and in death. Happy Father’s Day,” read the post.