KUALA LUMPUR: GiatMARA, established 39 years ago on this day in 1986, has played an active role in producing skilled workers and successful entrepreneurs in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said that with 232 branches nationwide, GiatMARA remains committed to empowering the field of technical and vocational skills training, which is in line with today’s industry needs.

“GiatMARA’s success in producing quality graduates reflects its dedication in ensuring every student is not only competitive but also ready to create success in their respective fields,” he posted on his Facebook page today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Council chairman, said he was proud of its nearly four-decade of success and also wished GiatMARA a happy 39th anniversary.

He also prayed that the institution would continue to grow rapidly, empowering more Malaysians and becoming the main driver in strengthening the country’s TVET agenda.