Ahmad Zahid leaves Hishammuddin’s UMNO suspension case to Supreme Council

PETALING JAYA: UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has deferred the decision on former vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein’s membership suspension to the UMNO Supreme Council. The motion to revoke the suspension was submitted by the Sembrong UMNO Division.

Ahmad Zahid stated that the Supreme Council holds the authority to review the matter, even without an appeal or apology letter from Hishammuddin. He explained, “Normally, all motions submitted by the divisions will be brought to the Motions Committee for review. In the case of the motion from the Sembrong UMNO Division, there is a statement from the Johor Menteri Besar (Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi) indicating he will bring the matter to the Supreme Council, so we will wait.”

He further clarified that disciplinary actions, including suspensions, are not taken lightly. “The UMNO Supreme Council would not take such action without strong grounds,” he added.

Hishammuddin’s six-year suspension was imposed on 27 January 2023 after the Supreme Council found him in violation of Clause 20.9 of the UMNO Constitution.