Ahmad Zahid says not invited to other party’s AGM nothing new

SHAH ALAM: Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that a political party not inviting leaders from other parties to its general assembly is nothing new.

He suggested MIC’s decision not to invite him or other BN leaders could stem from the party’s leadership or members wanting to focus on resolving crucial internal issues.

“They are holding their AGM this time to resolve their internal problems, so surely we must give them ample space to do just that,“ he told reporters at the ASEAN Sports Industry Expo 2025 here today.

When asked if BN was prepared should MIC decide to leave the coalition, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said BN is open to accepting whatever decision MIC’s leadership makes.

“We are open to it. Previously, we had 14 component parties in BN and there was no coercion on whether to stay or leave,“ he said.

He added that MIC will definitely make a wise decision about which coalition to join, advising them not to regret it later.

MIC president SA Vigneswaran was reported saying the party would not invite any other party leaders, including BN members, to its AGM on November 16.

He explained this year’s AGM will be a one-day event focusing solely on internal party matters. – Bernama