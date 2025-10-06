KUALA LUMPUR: The rapid advancement of technology and social media has significantly eased the work of crime reporters today, whether in gathering information or pinpointing the locations of crime scenes and disasters.

Before the era of digital applications such as WhatsApp, Google Maps, Waze, artificial intelligence (AI), and the proliferation of social media platforms, crime journalists relied heavily on official sources and authorities like the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for the latest updates.

This digital revolution has reshaped the landscape of crime reporting, says Harian Metro reporter Hafidzul Hilmi Mohd Noor, who views smart applications and AI as both tools and new challenges for modern-day journalists.

With 13 years of experience, Hafidzul notes that while news can now be sourced from various platforms, verification with authorities remains crucial to prevent public panic.

“When a crime reporter is dispatched to a scene, AI can help provide information or terminology that may be outside the journalist’s expertise, but of course, it cannot replace the magic touch of a human journalist.

“The journalist’s role as a credible and authoritative source of information is as vital as the roles of security forces and educators in building an informed, positive, and competitive society,” said Hafidzul, who is also the Crime Journalists Association secretary.

Meanwhile, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) news officer Muhammad Afiq Mohd Asri, said that today’s journalists are expected to wear many hats, not just as writers, but also creators of infographics, short videos, and adept users of social media to keep up with changing trends.

Now serving as the Kelantan Bureau Chief for Bernama, Muhammad Afiq said the evolving demands of journalism come with new challenges, which require reporters to be faster than social media while maintaining accuracy and credibility.

Recalling his career highlights, Muhammad Afiq shared one unforgettable experience - covering the Malaysian Armed Forces’ mission under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in 2017.

“While the Malaysian media were taking photos and observing the scene, a group of unidentified men blocked our movement and seized the camera belonging to the photographer from the Ministry of Defence. They also demanded our mobile phones and identification documents.

“We were detained for more than two hours. We tried to remain calm despite being internally shaken. It was our resilience and prayers that kept us going. Alhamdulillah, the Lebanese army eventually located us and negotiated our safe release,” he said.

For freelance journalist Iskandar Shah Mohamed, who has contributed to Utusan and Kosmo since 2007, the memory of being tailed by a group of tonto (lookout thugs), and having his car pelted with eggs, after covering an enforcement operation in the capital remains etched in his mind.

“One night after an enforcement raid, my car was followed by several men believed to be tonto. I couldn’t shake them off my tail, so I drove straight to a police station for safety,” he recounted.

Other notable assignments include the tragic case of Nurin Jazlin Jazimin’s abduction and murder, the Nuri helicopter crash in Genting Sempah, and the devastating landslide in Bukit Antarabangsa.

In recognition of journalists’ contributions to national development, Malaysia celebrates National Journalists Day (HAWANA) on May 29 each year. The 2025 celebration will culminate on June 14 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expected to grace to event.

Themed “Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics”, HAWANA 2025 celebration is expected to draw around 1,000 media practitioners from both domestic and international outlets.

Organised by the Ministry of Communications with Bernama as the implementing agency, the celebration features a range of events, including a Pantun Festival on May 31, the HAWANA 2025 Carnival at Sunway Putra Mall from June 13-15, and a media forum co-hosted by the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) on June 14.