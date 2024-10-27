AIPA 2025: Malaysia to optimise opportunity, showcase legislative diplomacy

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia, as the host of the 46th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) to be held next year, will use the opportunity to showcase the wisdom of legislative diplomacy practised in the country, said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

Johari, who will take over as AIPA’s 46th president, said Malaysia’s open policy allows the country to strengthen its position, in addition to often being a mediator in resolving many conflicts in Southeast Asia.

“Malaysia has been successful for over 60 years and this (organisation of) the 46th AIPA will prove our success which is not only developing as an individual entity, but also as a regional entity, with ASEAN’s joint Gross Domestic Product (GDP) the fourth highest in the world with a population of almost 670 million people.

“Although ASEAN countries have some problems here and there, they are resolved without violence and Malaysia’s involvement, has caused ASEAN to be united and respectful,“ he told Bernama.

Johari, when met after the closing of the 45th AIPA General Assembly in Vientiane, Laos recently, said he is also optimistic that issues in Myanmar can be addressed through eastern and ASEAN ways.

He also said that during courtesy calls on him by delegates from AIPA member countries, as well as observer countries, they expressed high hopes for Malaysia as the organiser of AIPA 2025 and committed to sending a huge delegation.

Johari said the preparation by the Malaysian Parliament to host AIPA 2025 has to be done early to ensure it will be better than the previous one.

“A good organisation requires, among other things, meticulous planning, a good presentation, as well as the participation of a large number of delegates from observer countries,” he said.

The four-day 45th AIPA general assembly, themed ‘The Role of the Parliament in Promoting the Integration and Comprehensive Growth of ASEAN, concluded on Oct 21 in Vientiane, Laos, yielded productive results, with 37 resolutions considered and adopted after a series of meetings.