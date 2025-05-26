AIPA pushes for women, youth empowerment in ASEAN nation-building

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) president Tan Sri Johari Abdul have conveyed a strong and unified message on the need to enhance female and youth participation across various sectors to advance inclusive nation-building within ASEAN.

He stressed that women and youth must be given greater space in leadership, politics and decision-making processes, as they are essential to building a sustainable and people-centred ASEAN.

“Alhamdulillah, in Malaysia, women’s involvement is very encouraging in certain areas, particularly in the public sector’s supporting services, where we have likely surpassed 50 per cent, and in the education sector as well,” he told reporters after ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of AIPA, held on the sidelines of the 46th ASEAN Summit here today.

However, he noted that women remain underrepresented in other key fields, especially politics, and emphasised the need to empower young women to take on leadership roles.

“This is the area we want to push, so that the participation of young ladies becomes more active and prominent,” he said.

Johari, who is the Dewan Rakyat Speaker, also called for greater empowerment of youth as future leaders, stressing that their aspirations must be meaningfully incorporated across all sectors, including politics, the economy, social development and education.

He reaffirmed the shared commitment of ASEAN leaders and AIPA member parliaments to advancing a more inclusive, sustainable and people-centred regional community.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives noted that Johari commended Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership as ASEAN Chair and emphasised the importance of strong collaboration between the executive and legislative branches in shaping regional policy.

The statement also highlighted the need to strengthen parliamentary initiatives supporting the empowerment of women and youth, the acceleration of digital integration and the advancement of green and sustainable economic growth.

As the current ASEAN Chair, Malaysia is hosting the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from May 26 to 27.

The ASEAN-AIPA Leaders’ Interface is a dedicated platform for dialogue between ASEAN heads of state/government and the Speakers, Deputy Speakers, and representatives of AIPA Member Parliaments to align regional priorities through inclusive, multi-stakeholder governance.