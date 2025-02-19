REMBAU: All members of the Public Service Counselling Associates (AKRAB) are expected to play their roles in instilling a deeper public awareness of the aspirations of MADANI Malaysia.

Public Service Department deputy director-general (operations) Datuk Mohd Shaiful Ibrahim said that through the snowball effect approach, this positive impact is seen to be effectively expanded to the community, particularly in efforts to convey information to the public.

He said AKRAB members are responsible as agents of change in delivering more accurate information regarding government policies to colleagues, family and the community.

“The Public Service Department (JPA) will continue to strengthen the role of AKRAB as an agent of change in line with the values of MADANI Malaysia.

“So far, 24,732 AKRAB members have been accredited by JPA, acting as key references in raising public awareness about government policies and the aspirations of MADANI Malaysia,” he said during the launch of the “Citra Negara MADANI 2025” Programme at Dewan Latihan Kenegaraan Ulu Sepri here today.

The programme, themed ‘Seiring Sepakat Menjayakan Malaysia MADANI’, emphasises the role of AKRAB members in strengthening the understanding of civil servants and the public regarding the aspirations of MADANI Malaysia.

He said that to ensure its effectiveness, a series of 10 programmes are being held, namely six for AKRAB members and four for AKRAB coordinators.

He added that this initiative is a continuation of the AKRAB Aspirations Gathering with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on June 14 last year.

“This move aligns with the MADANI values under the sustainability principle, emphasising the balance of national development and a competitive, high-impact public service.

“Through the implementation of the “Citra Negara MADANI 2025” Programme, AKRAB members as change agents are expected to strengthen the public’s understanding of government policies, create a strong national identity and address negative perceptions with accurate facts,” he said.

He said that to ensure the effectiveness of information delivery, this programme is implemented through strategic collaboration involving the participation of various agencies, including the National AKRAB Council (MAK); Akademi Kenegaraan Malaysia (AKM); Information Department (JaPen); Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (PACU); MADANI Monitoring Unit (PMU); and the Civil Defence Force (APM).

The implementation of the programme involves six main zones, namely the Central, Southern, Eastern, Sarawak, Northern and Sabah.