All parties must respect govt’s move to draft Mufti Bill - Associations

PUTRAJAYA: All quarters are urged to respect the government’s move to draft the Mufti (Federal Territories) Bill to uphold the stature and position of the mufti institution in line with Article 3 of the Federal Constitution and relevant laws applicable in the Federal Territories.

Malaysian Syariah Officers’ Association (PPSM) president Abu Suffian Abu Yaziz, in a statement today, said the Mufti Bill was formulated in accordance with existing legal frameworks, as enshrined in the Ninth Schedule, State List of the Federal Constitution.

As such, he said that PPSM rejects calls from certain parties for the minister responsible for religious affairs and the Federal Territories Mufti to resign over differences in the ijtihad approach or opinions on finalising the Bill.

“Such differences should be handled with respect, especially in bridging the gaps in thought, understanding and belief among Muslims today.

“As individuals entrusted with the administration of Islamic affairs, syariah law, haj and umrah management and others, such demands are neither healthy nor professional in organisational leadership, except in cases of clear governance violation or proven incompetence,” he said.

In a separate statement, Religious Services Staff Association (PKPU) secretary Norzaidan Hamad said the association takes seriously the calls to replace the Federal Territories Mufti and the minister of religious affairs over the proposed amendments to the Bill.

“These suggestions not only disrespect the leadership and religious institutions that underpin harmony within the Muslim community but could also erode public trust in these institutions that serve as a reference for Muslims.

“PKPU rejects any baseless demands to replace the Federal Territories Mufti or minister of religious affairs solely over differing approaches or opinions,” he said.

The association also called for continued support for the proposed amendments to the Mufti Bill as a strategic measure to strengthen religious institutions in Malaysia.

“With strong support, we can ensure religious institutions continue to function effectively, uphold justice and safeguard the harmony of the MADANI society,” he said.

