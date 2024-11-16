All parties urged to continue supporting PM’s efforts to expel Israel from UN

KUALA LUMPUR: All parties should do away with narrow political rhetoric and unanimously support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his call to remove Israel as a member of the United Nations (UN) as his message at international platforms is clear.

Senator Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa said that as Prime Minister Anwar’s statement will be used as the official position at the international level, he is careful in the language of diplomacy when asked about his position regarding Israel’s position.

Malaysia, Mujahid asserted, has never recognised and has no diplomatic relations with Israel, apart from the fact that the country is firm and consistent in defending Palestinian rights, including condemning the ongoing acts of genocide in Gaza.

“The voice of the Prime Minister is one of the most vocal world leaders defending the fate of Palestine, and his visit to Saudi Arabia and Egypt was used to lobby countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) so that Israel is expelled from the UN for the genocide it has been found guilty of by the International Criminal Court recently.

“Removing Israel from the UN membership is Malaysia’s effort to the international community to expose Israel’s genocidal crimes, while the issue of the existence of Israel is a matter of their respective national rights,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mujahid who is also Amanah deputy president said while Malaysia condemns Israel’s brutality against innocent Palestinians, it is not Malaysia’s moral right to call for the same killing to be done to Israelis.

On the other hand, he said it was a question of the Palestinian fighters’ right to defend their land from being plundered and occupied by the Israeli Zionist army.