KUALA LUMPUR: All preparations are in place to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is scheduled to arrive at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) this evening, for a three-day state visit to Malaysia, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, along with Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Transport Minister Anthony Loke, will be at the KLIA’s Bunga Raya Complex to welcome the Chinese President.

“We are all set...the main event will take place tomorrow, starting with the State Welcome ceremony in the morning, followed by a series of signing ceremonies of Memorandums of Understanding between the Malaysian Government and the Chinese Government, as well as between agencies in the afternoon,” he told reporters at Wisma Bernama today.

Fahmi also said that all procedures related to national protocols for the state visit have been complied with following the state funeral of former Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi today.

President Xi’s visit is at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

The visit is his second official visit to Malaysia in 12 years, after the last one in 2013.

During the visit, President Xi is also scheduled to meet with Sultan Ibrahim and hold a bilateral meeting with Anwar.