Almost 4,000 flood victims still at 27 PPS in six states

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 3,848 flood victims are still seeking shelter at 27 relief centres (PPS) in six flood-hit states as of 8 am today.

In PERAK, there are 1,619 people at 12 PPS in the Kerian, Hilir Perak, Kampar, Perak Tengah and Kuala Kangsar districts, compared to 1,459 people last night, according Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

Meanwhile, the number of flood victims in PERLIS also recorded an increase from 47 people last night to 469 people this morning and a similar situation was recorded in KEDAH with 298 people in three PPS, compared to 137 people last night.

In SELANGOR, the number of flood victims increased slightly from 117 last night to 136 this morning, while in PAHANG, the situation is improving with 1,259 victims recorded this morning from 1,418 last night.

Meanwhile, based on the website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my/ , five rivers recorded a dangerous water level, with three of them in Sarawak and the other two in Selangor.

The Department of Meteorology Malaysia (MetMalaysia) issued a warning at 8.35 am today of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong in Perlis, Kuala Lumpur as well as several areas in Kedah involving Langkawi, Kubang Pasu and Kota Setar.

Similar weather conditions are also forecast for Selangor (Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak and Petaling), Negeri Sembilan (Rembau) and Sarawak: Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi) until 11 am today.