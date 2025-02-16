KUALA LUMPUR: Amendments to the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) aim to address online crimes such as paedophilia, scams and gambling, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said that from Feb 11, stricter penalties have been enforced for several offences, as approved by Parliament last December.

“Certain acts previously classified as offensive are now specifically defined as ‘grossly offensive,’ making them more precise and less broad than before.

“The amendments also provide explanations that can be used as arguments for both the defence and prosecution in court. This provides greater transparency and prevents misuse,” he told reporters at the Temu Anak Muda Lembah Pantai programme here today.

Fahmi also urged the public to be cautious when consuming information, especially on social media, and to avoid spreading unverified news.

He advised social media users to rely on mainstream media as their primary source for accurate information.

“If mainstream media do not report a matter or if viral content uses different wording, I urge everyone not to share or repost, as this could also be an offence,” he said.

The amendments to Act 588 came into force last Tuesday after being gazetted on Feb 7, aiming to create a safer and more sustainable internet ecosystem for users.

On Dec 9, 2024, the Dewan Rakyat passed the Communications and Multimedia (Amendment) Bill 2024 through a bloc vote, with 59 Members of Parliament in favour, 40 against, one abstaining, and 122 absent.

Fahmi, when winding up the debate on the Bill, emphasised that Section 233 of Act 588 was retained to prevent network misuse, particularly for commercial purposes such as the sale of pornographic and paedophilic content.