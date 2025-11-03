SEREMBAN: The draft amendments to the Orang Asli Act 1954 (Act 134) are nearly complete and expected to be tabled in Parliament by mid-next year at the latest, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the amendments sought to improve several aspects, including land issues, infrastructure, education, housing, and the Orang Asli community’s economy.

“The act will be amended after more than 70 years, and several aspects are being considered, particularly land and foraging areas, as there are disputes between the community, landlords, the private sector, and the state government.

“The Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) director-general will visit New Zealand to conduct a comparative study on the Orang Asli Act there and use it as a reference for amending this act,” he told reporters after attending the Rural and Regional Development Ministry’s (KKDW) Santunan Kasih Ramadan Programme 2025 here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the engagement sessions on the proposed amendments to the act would involve Tok Batin (Orang Asli village headmen), Orang Asli leaders, and intellectuals.

Earlier in his speech, he commended JAKOA’s efforts in advancing Orang Asli education, highlighting that 550 children from the community enrolled in university last year, surpassing the initial target of 400 students.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid urged the public to avoid food wastage during Ramadan.

He cited statistics from the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp), which showed that Malaysia wasted 75,000 tonnes of food during Ramadan in 2023, an increase of 15 to 20 per cent compared to other months, with Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan recording a significant rise.

“More worryingly, Malaysia disposes of 8.3 million tonnes of food waste every year, with each individual contributing around 260 kilogrammes annually. Ironically, 4,005 tonnes, or 24 per cent, is still edible,” he said.

“If we can avoid this waste, the excess food can be donated to those in need. I remind myself and everyone not to waste food,” he said.