Angkasa boosts cooperative movement via digitalisation and expansion

KUALA LUMPUR: Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (ANGKASA) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the national cooperative movement through digitalisation, improved product quality and the expansion of business networks across key strategic sectors.

ANGKASA president Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Fattah Abdullah said the empowerment of cooperatives is now being driven in line with the Malaysia Cooperative Policy (DAKoM) 2030, National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030 and Malaysia Cooperative Digitalisation Plan 2030 to enhance resilience in the digital era.

“ANGKASA continues to strengthen the cooperative sector guided by the core pillars of DAKoM 2030, the National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030, and the Malaysia Cooperative Digitalisation Plan 2030, aimed at building the capacity and competitiveness of cooperatives, especially in today’s digital landscape,” he said during the 39th ANGKASA delegates’ general meeting here today.

The annual meeting was officiated by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Dr Johari Abdul and attended by over 5,000 cooperative delegates nationwide in a hybrid format at WTC Kuala Lumpur.

Abdul Fattah also highlighted the encouraging progress of the retail sector’s digitalisation through the BA100 programme, which has registered 3,591 cooperative outlets as of May, surpassing the initial target of 3,000.

He said ANGKASA is targeting RM375 million in sales by 2030 through digital initiatives such as the BA100 programme, as well as government support, including an RM6 million allocation announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim following the Third National Cooperative Congress.

By 2030, ANGKASA aims to involve cooperatives in various strategic ventures, including 850 under ANGKASAMart, 4,295 producing OEM products, 15 under CoopFarmasi, and 100 through CoopUmrah.

To date, 42 school cooperatives have recorded revenues exceeding RM1 million, with two surpassing RM2 million.

As part of efforts to enhance product competitiveness, more than 112 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) have undergone packaging redesigns, while 148 SKUs have either received or are in the process of obtaining Halal certification since 2020.

“From 2020 to 2024, a total of 30 Halal certification development programmes have been implemented, involving 30 cooperatives nationwide, with 148 product SKUs successfully certified or currently under review,” he said.

Meanwhile, Johari highlighted the vast potential of the cooperative sector, especially with membership now exceeding 7.2 million nationwide.

“I stress that cooperatives can help ease the burden on the people, particularly by offering goods at lower prices. When cooperatives are present at all levels, including rural areas, they can play a vital role in controlling the cost of living,” he said.

He also encouraged cooperatives to tap into the agricultural sector as a new income stream and a source of food security, while urging them to leverage Malaysia’s current ASEAN Chairmanship to foster regional partnerships.

Additionally, he called for better use of the country’s 1,000-plus National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI) as tools for community development and knowledge sharing.- Bernama