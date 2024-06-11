Another suspect remanded in zakat fraud case

CHUKAI: Another suspect, believed to be involved in submitting a fraudulent zakat recipient list to a private welfare body last April, has been remanded for six days, from today.

The remand order for the man, in his 50s and deputy chairman of a mosque, was issued by Magistrate Sharifah Amirda Shasha Amir Shariffuddin after the Terengganu Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) applied for it at the Kemaman Magistrate’s Court.

According to a source, the suspect was arrested around noon yesterday after giving his statement at the MACC office in Kemaman. He is believed to have submitted a false list of eligible zakat recipients, allowing his wife to receive zakat funds.

The remand was granted under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code to assist in investigations under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Yesterday, Terengganu MACC director Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid suggested that further arrests may follow, after the mosque chairman was detained for similar charges. The chairman was accused of submitting a list that included ineligible recipients, such as his wife, who received RM1,000.