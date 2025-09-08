Anti-Bullying Tribunal Bill to be tabled in Malaysia’s October parliament

KOTA TINGGI: The Anti-Bullying Tribunal Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament this October, ahead of the initial six-month schedule set by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said confirmed the accelerated timeline for this significant legislative proposal.

Her ministry is currently conducting nationwide roadshows and engagement sessions with various stakeholders before presenting the matter to the Cabinet for approval.

“With the agreement of several ministers directly and indirectly involved, such as the Education Minister, Higher Education Minister, Defence Minister and Communications Minister, we hope to complete the roadshow this September,” she stated.

Azalina aims for a Cabinet decision by the end of September or early October to facilitate the bill’s presentation during Parliament’s October sitting.

She spoke at a press conference after opening the inaugural 2025 ASEAN Convention on Legal Aid for Children at the Desaru Coast Conference Centre.

The government seeks public input on the proposed tribunal through these roadshows, recognising its potential to expedite case hearings compared to traditional court processes.

“This tribunal has broader powers; it can examine all aspects and may also consider compensation elements such as fines,” Azalina explained.

Punishment under the tribunal may not necessarily involve imprisonment but could include fines or mandatory courses for offenders.

A dedicated portal will be launched to gather public feedback alongside engagement sessions with professional bodies and international organisations.

Azalina emphasised that the tribunal aims to provide rehabilitation space for both victims and perpetrators through a restorative justice approach.

“If we have a fast tribunal system, people will think twice before committing such acts because they know the process is swift,” she noted.

She referenced the positive response to the tribunal system under the Sexual Harassment Act as evidence of public acceptance for expedited justice mechanisms.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid had originally given Azalina six months to present a Cabinet paper on the bill’s drafting after completing nationwide stakeholder engagement sessions. – Bernama