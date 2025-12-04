Anwar attending Kelantan state development special meeting

KOTA BHARU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is attending the 2025 Kelantan State Development special meeting at the Kota Darulnaim Complex here.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, arrived at 8.40 am and was received by Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud, along with several state executive councillors and senior state government officials.

Accompanying Anwar at the closed-door meeting were Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz are also attending the meeting.

After the meeting, Anwar is scheduled to attend the Kelantan state-level Aidilfitri MADANI 2025 celebration at Pantai Irama, Bachok, at 10 am.