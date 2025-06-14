KUALA LUMPUR: More than 1,000 media practitioners from both local and international media organisations are expected to converge at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTCKL) today for the climax of the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 celebration.

The prestigious event will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Dewan Merdeka, WTCKL, at approximately 12 noon today and among those in attendance will be Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Dr Zaliha Mustafa, and Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

Also present will be the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Communications Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Chairman of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, Bernama Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, and Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, who is also the Project Director for HAWANA 2025.

Among the international media organisations joining in to enliven the climax of the celebration are Al Jazeera, China Central Television (CCTV), Jiji Press, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Vietnam News Agency (VNA), The Jakarta Post, and MediaCorp.

The largest gathering of Malaysian media practitioners, themed ‘Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics’, is organized by the Ministry of Communications through Bernama as the implementing agency.

The climax event today will also see the presentation of the HAWANA 2025 Special Award and the HAWANA 2025 Award by the Prime Minister to prominent journalists as a tribute to their contributions in the field of national journalism.

The Prime Minister will also present contributions from Tabung Kasih@HAWANA to three veteran journalists facing health issues, as a symbol of concern for the plight of media personnel who once coloured the nation’s journalism landscape.

The prestigious event will see the Prime Minister present prizes to the winners of the HAWANA-DBP 2025 Pantun Festival, which was held successfully on May 31, with winners taking home RM3,000 in cash, along with a trophy and a certificate of appreciation.

This prestigious event marks the culmination of HAWANA 2025, which runs from June 13 to 15, bringing together various programs and initiatives specifically for the media fraternity and media industry experts.

The HAWANA 2025 celebration continues with various meaningful activities, including media sports events featuring traditional games, as well as a roadshow to premier polytechnics in Selangor, Perak, and Johor to foster interest among the younger generation in the world of journalism and media.

In line with the theme of the celebration, a Mini HAWANA Documentary produced by Bernama TV using artificial intelligence (AI) technology will also be screened at the climax event.

Before the climax event, the HAWANA 2025 Forum will take place at Dewan Tun Hussein Onn at 9 am today, discussing the topic “Malaysian Media Council: Regulator or Media Protector”?, followed by a technology sharing session titled “AI & Media: Tool, Threat or Opportunity”?

The forum, jointly organised by Bernama and the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI), also serves as an important platform for the Protem Committee of the Malaysian Media Council (MMM) to voice their views on the direction of the industry post the approval of the MMM Bill 2024 in Parliament last February.

Meanwhile, at the concourse of Sunway Putra Mall, the HAWANA 2025 Carnival is still ongoing on its second day with various exciting activities, including casual talks with agencies, quiz, guest artist performances, colouring activities, meet-and-greet sessions, as well as forums and workshops related to creative writing, photography, podcasts, and media literacy.

In the media interactive zone, visitors will have the opportunity to experience the world of live broadcasting through exhibition booths by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Media Prima Berhad, Astro, and TV AlHijrah.

Also attracting attention are live broadcasts from the HAWANA Mini Studio by Bernama TV, the interactive game ‘Breaking News’ by Bernama Radio, and the Safe Internet Campaign (KIS) exhibition organised by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

May 29 was gazetted as National Journalists’ Day in conjunction with the publication of the first edition of the Utusan Melayu newspaper on May 29, 1939, to celebrate the contributions and services of media practitioners and veteran journalists in the development of the nation.

HAWANA 2025 also received support and cooperation from nearly 100 strategic partners.