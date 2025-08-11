Anwar attends Bollywood film preview with director Akbar Khan

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attended a special preview of the Bollywood film *Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story*.

The event included a meeting with the film’s director and producer, Akbar Khan, a long-time friend of Anwar.

Anwar spent around 30 minutes watching the preview of the epic historical romance.

The film narrates the love story of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal, inspiring the Taj Mahal’s creation.

Akbar Khan’s production features original filming locations in India, showcasing Mughal architecture.

Bollywood stars such as Kabir Bedi, Zulfikar Sayed, and Manisha Koirala lead the cast.

The film explores themes of sacrifice, enduring love, and cultural heritage.

Released in 2005, it was among the most expensive Bollywood productions of its time.

The project aimed to highlight India’s historical and architectural legacy globally.

Also present were Indian High Commissioner B.N. Reddy and Polish Ambassador Krzysztof Dobrowolski.

Egypt’s Deputy Head of Mission Fatma AlZahraa Hassan Abdelkawy attended the screening as well.

The Taj Mahal remains a UNESCO-recognised wonder of the world. - Bernama